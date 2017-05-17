Reflections on our rookie season

For every member of The Undefeated’s staff, it is an honor and a privilege to provide our fans with the latest insights and developments in the world of sports, race, and culture. You may already know some of our staff members from their frequent appearances on ESPN, or by reading their work on our website. But, we wanted to introduce you to the staff members who make things happen behind the scenes. Here they discuss what inspired them to join The Undefeated.