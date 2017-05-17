Reflections on our rookie season
The Undefeated staff members reveal why they joined the team
For every member of The Undefeated’s staff, it is an honor and a privilege to provide our fans with the latest insights and developments in the world of sports, race, and culture. You may already know some of our staff members from their frequent appearances on ESPN, or by reading their work on our website. But, we wanted to introduce you to the staff members who make things happen behind the scenes. Here they discuss what inspired them to join The Undefeated.
Latest Videos
Domonique Foxworth on First Take
The Undefeated is unconventional and never boring
The Undefeated turns 1!
A look back at our first year
SC6: Game 6 will be a tell-tale sign about the Celtics
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith criticize the Wizards’ performance in Game 5 and wonder if the series will hold form with the home team winning each contest