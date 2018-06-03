Revisiting Muhammad Ali’s historic 1975 graduation speech at Harvard

On June 4, 1975, Muhammad Ali addressed the graduating class of Harvard University. Less than a year removed from his “Rumble in the Jungle” with George Foreman in Zaire, Ali was once again Champ and at the height of his popularity when more than 1,000 people crowded inside Burden Auditorium that day to hear his speech. The Undefeated has obtained the rarely seen footage of Ali’s remarkable speech.

It’s been two years since The Champ died. The Undefeated traveled to Harvard to re-create the breaking news moment when Ali spoke to the graduating class of 1975. SportsCenter anchor Stan Verrett and correspondent William Rhoden go all in to show how The Undefeated would have covered the historic event.