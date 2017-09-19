Santana Moss on CTE fears: ‘I’m not ready to go’

Hosted by our senior writer and former NFL cornerback Domonique Foxworth, Practice Squad is a weekly variety show inspired by our love of the game and filtered through our awkward, subversive minds. This is not your average weekly NFL recap show.

This week’s episode features an interview with former Washington Redskins star Santana Moss. He predicts which of his former coaches, Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay, will have a better season and speaks about his history of concussions and his concerns about how chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) may affect the rest of his life. When reflecting on the mental health of other former football players, Moss alludes to the life-or-death stakes, saying he’s not ready to meet the same fate of some of his peers: “I’m not ready to go.”

We are the overlooked, the underappreciated and the overzealous.

We are the Practice Squad.