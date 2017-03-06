The Six

SC6: A.I.’s crossover on MJ is the best

Hall of Famer Allen Iverson joins SC6 to explain why he feels his crossover on Michael Jordan is better than his play where he stepped over Tyronn Lue
By @sportscenter
