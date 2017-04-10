The Six
SC6: Can Cavs right the ship in time for playoffs?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain how the Cavaliers’ recent struggles could affect them going into the playoffs and prevent Cleveland from reaching a third straight NBA Finals
SC6: Epstein is focused on keeping Cubs ‘hungry’
Cubs GM Theo Epstein joins SC6 to explain what kind of leader he is to Chicago and what he plans on doing to keep the team pushing for another World Series title
SC6: Does Westbrook have the edge over Harden?
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain if Russell Westbrook’s impressive stats this season are enough to win MVP over James Harden, who is leading the Rockets to a better record
SC6: Who would be the next NBA logo?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill throw out several candidates that could replace Jerry West as the next NBA logo