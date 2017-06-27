The Six
SC6: Can Celtics pull off getting Hayward and George?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain if the Celtics can pull off signing Gordon Hayward as a free agent as well as trading for Paul George this offseason
SC6: Vick: ‘I can understand where Vince is coming from’
Michael Vick reacts to Vince Young’s comments about Ryan Fitzpatrick and believes that if Young continues to push towards playing again, he may get a shot with an NFL team
Conversations with Siri: LeBron James is the real MVP
Only one name comes up for the best player in the NBA this season
SC6: Could Lakers be a destination for Westbrook?
Jemele Hill explains why she could see Russell Westbrook consider going to the Lakers should he turn down an extension with the Thunder while Michael Smith thinks Westbrook will stay in Oklahoma City