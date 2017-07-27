The Six
SC6: Can different walk-up music help Harper chill?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill offer playlist suggestions to Bryce Harper after he blamed his tunes for contributing to his ejection on Wednesday night
Skating in color
Riding with black skaters in Minneapolis during X Games
SC6: OBJ is not getting ‘quarterback money’
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill are skeptical about Odell Beckham Jr.’s goal to become the highest paid player in the NFL
SC6: Brown speaks out on Bell not reporting to camp
Michael and Jemele discuss Antonio Brown taking to Twitter about Le’Veon Bell not showing up to Steelers training camp