The Six

SC6: Can different walk-up music help Harper chill?

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill offer playlist suggestions to Bryce Harper after he blamed his tunes for contributing to his ejection on Wednesday night

By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Bryce Harper Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

Sports

Skating in color

Riding with black skaters in Minneapolis during X Games
Sports

SC6: OBJ is not getting ‘quarterback money’

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill are skeptical about Odell Beckham Jr.’s goal to become the highest paid player in the NFL
Sports

SC6: Brown speaks out on Bell not reporting to camp

Michael and Jemele discuss Antonio Brown taking to Twitter about Le’Veon Bell not showing up to Steelers training camp