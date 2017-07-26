The Six
SC6: Cavs have high asking price for Kyrie
Michael Smith says Cleveland is not going to move Kyrie Irving unless they get players to make them contend now alongside LeBron James
Latest Videos
Florida A&M’s Jacques Bryant is ready for his once-in-a-lifetime NFL opportunity
As the Kansas City Chiefs start training camp, his dreams are his family’s dreams too
SC6: Michael mystified at price of Julio’s earring
Michael Smith jokes about Julio Jones losing a Super Bowl ring and earring in the same year, while Jemele Hill questions how relaxed Jones has been about losing it
SC6: Gilbert compares Kyrie’s request to Kobe’s
Dave McMenamin says that Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is comparing Kyrie Irving’s trade request to Kobe Bryant’s in 2007