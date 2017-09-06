The Six
SC6: Caylin Newton
Caylin Newton full interview
Latest Videos
SC6: Do you feel sympathy for IT, Celtics fans?
Jemele Hill reacts to Isaiah Thomas’ feelings about being hurt by the trade to Cavaliers and if they have any empathy for Celtics fans who were upset over the move
SC6:Bucs-Dolphins game in jeopardy for season opener
Jeff Darlington breaks down the news that the Bucs-Dolphins will not play in Miami in Week 1 due to hurricane Irma and options to make up the game
SC6: Red Sox caught stealing signs from Yankees
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith break down why the Red Sox are in hot water after the Yankees caught them stealing signs using an Apple watch