The Six
SC6: Diggs breaks down his early-season success
Stefon Diggs joins SC6 to discuss his breakout start to the season, what people don’t know about Case Keenum and why he may tone down his cleat game
Latest Videos
SC6: Did Melo end up in the best situation?
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith are intrigued by the Thunder’s new star trio in the high-powered Western Conference
SC6: How deep is this rabbit hole for college basketball?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss the federal investigation into fraud and corruption in college basketball and what potential changes could come in its aftermath
SC6: Eaves: Pitino’s scandals are ‘sloppy’
Michael Eaves joins SC6 to discuss Rick Pitino’s integrity moving forward after being placed on unpaid administrative leave at Louisville