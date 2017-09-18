The Six

SC6: Doin Too Much: Jaguars fan jumps into pool of mayo

After opening the season 1-0, Jaguars fans are pretty happy. They’re so excited, over the weekend, a fan belly flopped into a kiddie pool full of mayonnaise

By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Sports Center The Six

