The Six
SC6: Durant doesn’t need NBA Finals as validation
Michael Smith explains why Kevin Durant’s decision to go to Golden State doesn’t need validation, even with reaching the NBA Finals
SC6: NFL is making progress on celebrations
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain why the NFL is making progress by taking a step back with touchdown celebrations but there is still a line that shouldn’t be crossed
SC6: Is LeBron a bigger nemesis for Celtics than Magic?
Michael Smith believes that even though LeBron James may be the best player the Celtics have ever faced, he still isn’t a bigger nemesis than Magic Johnson was
SC6: Could we see a Game 7 between Cavs, Celtics?
Michael Smith thinks Boston’s win in Game 3 has given the team confidence against the Cavs, whereas Jemele Hill does not see the series getting to a Game 7