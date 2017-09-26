The Six
SC6: Embiid excited to follow the plan in place
Joel Embiid shares his excitement to play with Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick, despite the organization taking a conservative approach with Embiid’s knee injury
Latest Videos
This is Week 4 of HBCU sports highlights
Football highlights and more from our campuses
The top four reasons your team won’t sign Colin Kaepernick
‘Practice Squad’: Week 3
SC6: Wade in Cleveland strengthens chances against Warriors
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill evaluate Dwyane Wade signing with the Cavaliers and how rejoining LeBron James will help bench depth in the Eastern Conference