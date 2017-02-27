The Six
SC6: Extending Brown was Steelers only move
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss on SC6 why the Steelers decided to give Antonio Brown an extension and explain why his incident did not warrant the team to get rid of him
The Memphis Red Sox: The black-owned Negro Leagues team that changed the game
How black team owners challenged segregation in baseball
SC6: Mulkey’s comments were ‘tone deaf’ and ‘unsolicited’
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith share their thoughts on Baylor coach Kim Mulkey’s comments defending the university
SC6: How big of a setback is Lowry’s injury for Toronto?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill question how effective Kyle Lowry will be when he returns in the playoffs after initially thinking the Raptors could pose some problems for the Cavaliers before Lowry’s diagnosis