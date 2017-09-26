The Six

SC6: Greenberg says investigation will loom over NCAA

Seth Greenberg explains why the FBI investigating the NCAA is a huge problem and why it could cause issues throughout the upcoming college basketball season

By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

HBCU

This is Week 4 of HBCU sports highlights

Football highlights and more from our campuses
Sports

The top four reasons your team won’t sign Colin Kaepernick

‘Practice Squad’: Week 3
Sports

SC6: Embiid excited to follow the plan in place

Joel Embiid shares his excitement to play with Markelle Fultz, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick, despite the organization taking a conservative approach with Embiid’s knee injury