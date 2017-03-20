The Six
SC6: Hayes calls his move ‘nowhere near as glamorous as MJ’
Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes joins SC6 to break down his amazing Michael Jordan-esque move and how the Big Ten is showing how competitive it is in the tournament
SC6 on KD’s return to OKC: It’s complicated
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith discuss the ESPN report saying that the Warriors were upset with how Oklahoma City handled Kevin Durant’s return on February 11
SC6: Tiger seems closer to being done
Scott Van Pelt joins SC6 to explain why he feels Tiger Woods seems more comfortable with the idea of stepping away from the game of golf
SC6: Farnham not buying UNC as title favorite
Sean Farnham tells SC6 that Arizona is his pick to win the NCAA tournament, but he thinks North Carolina should be salivating over its next matchup