The Six

SC6: Hill considers Johnson a Hall of Famer

Jemele Hill breaks down her criteria for measuring a Hall of Famer and believes Andre Johnson fits the bill
SC6: Should Oklahoma State ignore refs’ error on rings?

Jemele Hill does not agree with Oklahoma State putting 11-2 on their Alamo Bowl rings after their controversial regular season loss to Central Michigan, while Michael Smith says they can do what they want
SC6: Serena in perfect prime of life to have baby

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill agree that Serena Williams has nothing left to prove in tennis but can see her changing diapers and returning to the game someday
Joey Bada$$: Off the record

The All-Amerikkkan Bada$$ talks making universal music, speaking out and the blackballing of Colin Kaepernick