The Six
SC6: Ice Cube excited about the ‘Big3’
Ice Cube discusses his son’s role in “Straight Outta Compton,” what we can expect from the “Big3” league he is starting and which dream player he would like to see join the league
Latest Videos
SC6: Love’s injury gives hope to Eastern Conference
SC6’s Jemele Hill explains that with Kevin Love’s injury, there is a little hope for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Michael Smith adds LeBron James will find a way to get things done
SC6: Thompson didn’t expect a standing ovation at OKC
Klay Thompson joins Michael Smith and Jemele Hill to discuss the atmosphere in Oklahoma City over the weekend
Redskins star Vernon Davis: U.S. Curling’s honorary captain
The tight end loves the sport of curling ‘because it’s just you and the stone and the broom’