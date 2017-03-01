The Six
SC6: Is Deron Williams trolling the Warriors with new jersey number?
Cassidy Hubbarth joins SC6 to discuss Deron Williams’ number choice of 31 with the Cavs and who owns the D-Will nickname, Deron or Derrick?
Latest Videos
An Undefeated History: The life and times of Wilma Rudolph
How her accomplishments on the track pale in comparison to the work she did off it
View from the Hilltop: James Daniel’s lost season
Will Howard’s star return after missing most of his senior year?
An Undefeated history: How Mal Whitfield excelled as an Olympian and a Tuskegee airman
Learn more about the trailblazer who gained notoriety in the military and in sports