The Six

SC6: Is Deron Williams trolling the Warriors with new jersey number?

Cassidy Hubbarth joins SC6 to discuss Deron Williams’ number choice of 31 with the Cavs and who owns the D-Will nickname, Deron or Derrick?
sc6 By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Deron Williams Sports Center The Six

