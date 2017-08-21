The Six

SC6: Is Paxton Lynch’s future in jeopardy?

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain if there is a concern about Paxton Lynch after Trevor Siemian was named the starting quarterback for the Broncos

By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Paxton Lynch Sports Center The Six Trevor Siemian

Latest Videos

Sports

SC6: Dak-Dez offseason chemistry helping Dallas

Randy Moss explains how Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant’s connection has improved in the offseason and how it will carry into the regular season
Sports

SC6: Jenkins explains the intention of Long’s gesture

Malcolm Jenkins shares the message that Chris Long was trying to get across when he put his arm around him during the national anthem
Culture

Off the record: A$AP Ferg

We catch up with Harlem’s newest legend just days before he releases his album