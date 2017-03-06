The Six
SC6: Jemele Hill believes Romo should play for a contender
SC6’s Jemele Hill explains why in the Cowboys perspective, it makes sense to keep Tony Romo, however she believes Romo should strongly consider wanting to play for another contender
Latest Videos
SC6: Smith disagrees with U.S. Soccer’s anthem policy
Michael Smith criticizes the U.S. Soccer Federation for not allowing athletes to kneel during the national anthem
SC6: A.I.’s crossover on MJ is the best
Hall of Famer Allen Iverson joins SC6 to explain why he feels his crossover on Michael Jordan is better than his play where he stepped over Tyronn Lue
An Undefeated history: Golfer Alfred ‘Tup’ Holmes
The desegregation of the Bobby Jones golf course in Atlanta