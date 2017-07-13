The Six

SC6: Jemele ‘torn’ on whether to be happy for Knicks potential new GM

Jemele Hill knows that Scott Perry has wanted to be a general manager for a while, but she doesn’t like seeing him go to the dysfunctional franchise that is the Knicks

