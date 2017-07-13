The Six
SC6: Jemele ‘torn’ on whether to be happy for Knicks potential new GM
Jemele Hill knows that Scott Perry has wanted to be a general manager for a while, but she doesn’t like seeing him go to the dysfunctional franchise that is the Knicks
Play-by-player: Skateboarder Ishod Wair loves women’s skateboarding
It takes one to know one
SC6: Curry on ESPYS joke: ‘KD is a good actor’
Steph Curry joins SC6 to talk about Warriors’ teammate Kevin Durant and what advice he gives him for dealing with his critics
SC6: Serena feels like she is at Wimbledon with Venus
Serena Williams explains how she has been able to support Venus’ run at Wimbledon and how she’s staying fit while pregnant