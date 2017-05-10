The Six
SC6: Kobe’s mentorship goes against his narrative
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss on SC6 why they like Kobe Bryant being a mentor because he is giving back to the league and it goes against his narrative when he was a player
Latest Videos
SC6: Did the Rockets’ Game 5 loss blow their chance at the series?
Jemele Hill says the Spurs’ ability to win with a compromised squad poses a threat to the Rockets, but Michael Smith sees this series going to a Game 7
SC6: Is another Warriors-Cavaliers Finals bad for the NBA?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain on SC6 why another NBA Finals matchup between the Warriors and the Cavaliers is great for the league
What are Greek step shows all about?
These sororities and fraternities at Syracuse University show what all black Greeks do: Step correct!