The Six
SC6: Lacy a better fit for Seahawks than Peterson
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill debate why Eddie Lacy is a better fit for the type of running game the Seahawks are trying to create than Adrian Peterson who might overall be the better running back
Latest Videos
SC6: Warriors fans have nothing to worry about
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill look at the three teams that have championship potential, the Warriors, Spurs and Cavaliers, and admit that Golden State has the least amount of concerns
SC6: Lil Rel Howery still not noticed by TSA agents
Actor Lil Rel Howery joins Michael and Jemele to talk if his being known as playing a TSA agent has ever come up during screenings by TSA agents at the airport
SC6: Trubisky tries to recite Browns QBs
SC6’s Michael Smith and Jemele Hill challenge North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to name as many Cleveland Browns starting QBs as he can