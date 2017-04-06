The Six

SC6: Lakers can’t even tank right

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain on SC6 why the Lakers’ chances at keeping their draft pick are fading away because they keep picking up victories at the end of the season
‘Empire’ recap: Season 3, Episode 12 — Happy birthday, Hakeem

Granny pulls the steel out on Boo Boo Kitty
SC6: Clark says Sherman did more for the Seahawks this year

Ryan Clark joins SC6 and discusses Richard Sherman’s value to Seattle during the 2016-2017 season and a possible scenario of Sherman joining the Patriots for the right price
SC6: Could Beast Mode make the Raiders champions?

Jemele Hill and Michael Smith explain on SC6 that if Marshawn Lynch ends up going to the Raiders, it could make them a serious Super Bowl contender