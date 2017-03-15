The Six
SC6: LeBron or Russ for MVP?
Michael Smith & Jemele Hill go back and forth between Russell Westbrook and LeBron James and agree there can only be one MVP in the NBA
SC6: Could Revis make the jump to safety?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill offer their takes on whether Darrelle Revis can rebuild his career with a position switch, possibly with his hometown Steelers
SC6: Jalen & Jacoby breakdown their NCAA tournament brackets
As Jemele Hill and Michael Smith prepare to face Jalen & Jacoby in the ESPN Tournament Challenge, they wager their brackets
SC6: Warriors fans have nothing to worry about
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill look at the three teams that have championship potential, the Warriors, Spurs and Cavaliers, and admit that Golden State has the least amount of concerns