The Six
SC6: Michael: Why does it take Jones incident to get people’s attention?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill question why it takes the racist behavior towards Adam Jones to get people outraged and how this behavior is not just about Boston, but the entire country
Latest Videos
Young, black and poetic
The journey of two young artists who have been transformed by the art of spoken word
SC6: How did Liev Schreiber prepare to get punched?
Actor Liev Schreiber joins SC6 to explain his role in the upcoming movie “Chuck,” in which he portrays heavyweight boxer Chuck Wepner. Schreiber also describes what it was like preparing to get punched
SC6: Lue’s job not all what it’s cracked up to be?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill analyze Tyronn Lue calling his job the hardest and can see where he is coming from