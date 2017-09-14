The Six

SC6: MVP award means ‘everything’ to Fowles

After winning the WNBA MVP award, Sylvia Fowles joins SC6 to explain how this compares to all the other feats in her storied career

By @sportscenter
Sports Center Sylvia Fowles

