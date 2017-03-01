The Six

SC6: NFL doesn’t want Mixon at Scouting Combine

SC6’s Jemele Hill believes the NFL doesn’t want Joe Mixon at the Scouting Combine because they want to avoid having him answer questions about his domestic violence incident
sc6
Joe Mixon

