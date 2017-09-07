The Six
SC6: Patriots fans display Goodell clown nose towels
Jemele Hill wonders why Patriots fans haven’t gotten over their bitter feelings toward Roger Goodell and Michael Smith has the answer
Latest Videos
SC6: Did Meyer misinterpret Herman’s comments?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss Urban Meyer’s criticism of his former offensive coordinator, Tom Herman
SC6: Altman controls the message at Cavs press conference
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss the intention of Cavs GM Koby Altman when he stepped in and shut down questions regarding Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip
SC6: Caylin Newton
Caylin Newton full interview