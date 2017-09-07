The Six

SC6: Patriots fans display Goodell clown nose towels

Jemele Hill wonders why Patriots fans haven’t gotten over their bitter feelings toward Roger Goodell and Michael Smith has the answer

By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Roger Goodell Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

Sports

SC6: Did Meyer misinterpret Herman’s comments?

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss Urban Meyer’s criticism of his former offensive coordinator, Tom Herman
Sports

SC6: Altman controls the message at Cavs press conference

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss the intention of Cavs GM Koby Altman when he stepped in and shut down questions regarding Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip
Sports

SC6: Caylin Newton

Caylin Newton full interview