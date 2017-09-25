The Six
SC6: SC6 reacts to LeBron’s comments on President Trump
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill break down LeBron James’ media day comments
Latest Videos
The top four reasons your team won’t sign Colin Kaepernick
‘Practice Squad’: Week 3
SC6: Could this be LeBron’s best Cavs team?
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst breaks down whether this Cavaliers team could wind up being the best team with LeBron James following a very active offseason
SC6: Was this weekend a turning point or just a moment for the NFL?
Ryan Clark joins Michael Smith anf Jemele Hill to discuss the protests taking place at NFL stadiums