The Six
SC6: Should the Celtics have pushed for Boogie?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill debate on SC6 if the Celtics actually made a push for DeMarcus Cousins and if a move for Boogie really would have worked out for Boston in the end
Latest Videos
Dwyane Wade x Stance’s NBA All-Star Spades Party – an exclusive look
D-Wade brings a cherished childhood game to one of the league’s biggest stages
SC6: Why is Rob Pelinka a good fit for Lakers GM?
Ramona Shelburne joins SC6 to explain the possibility of Kobe Bryant returning to work for the Lakers and why his agent, Rob Pelinka, is a good fit as the general managers in Los Angeles
SC6: Magic provides links to Jerry Buss
SC6’s Michael Smith and Jemele Hill explain what impact Magic Johnson will have on the Lakers’ front office and explain why he is more like Jerry Buss than Jim Buss ever was