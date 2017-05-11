The Six
SC6: Smith: Draymond should let Jefferson’s comments go
Michael Smith explains on SC6 why Richard Jefferson was right about everything he said about Draymond Green and the Warriors
Latest Videos
SC6: Game 6 will be a tell-tale sign about the Celtics
Jemele Hill and Michael Smith criticize the Wizards’ performance in Game 5 and wonder if the series will hold form with the home team winning each contest
SC6: Kobe’s mentorship goes against his narrative
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss on SC6 why they like Kobe Bryant being a mentor because he is giving back to the league and it goes against his narrative when he was a player
SC6: Did the Rockets’ Game 5 loss blow their chance at the series?
Jemele Hill says the Spurs’ ability to win with a compromised squad poses a threat to the Rockets, but Michael Smith sees this series going to a Game 7