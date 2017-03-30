The Six

SC6: Smith hates idea of co-MVPs

Michael Smith believes that naming James Harden and Russell Westbrook co-MVPs would be a cop out, and Jemele Hill thinks Westbrook’s 57-point outburst against the Magic might have changed some opinions
By @sportscenter
Empire recap: Season 3, Episode 11 — Angelo stands up for Cookie and Boo Boo Kitty becomes pure

Tariq brings the heat on Lucious’ exes, and Nia Long’s very dramatic introduction
Migos pay a visit to SportsCenter

The Atlanta hip-hop trio talks Falcons losing the Super Bowl and puts their ad libs on a Stephen Curry highlight
SC6: LT’s new role with Chargers will seize opportunity

LaDainian Tomlinson joins SC6 to discuss his new role as special assistant to the Chargers owner and how he expects the team to gain fans in Los Angeles