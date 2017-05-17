The Six
SC6: Smith predicts Gisele will stop Brady before anybody else
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill address Gisele Bundchen’s comments concerning her husband, Tom Brady, having possible concussions throughout his career
Latest Videos
Reflections on our rookie season
The Undefeated staff members reveal why they joined the team
SC6: Is Lonzo a lock to be a Laker?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill debate whether Lonzo Ball is a lock to become a Laker after Los Angeles secured the No. 2 selection in the NBA draft
SC6: Tinsley: LeBron flipped the switch in 2007 Conference finals
Justin Tinsley reminisces on SC6 about LeBron James scoring 48 points, including the Cavs’ final 25 points, in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals against the Pistons