The Six

SC6: Smith recalls Earnhardt’s contribution to NASCAR

Marty Smith sees some young drivers with potential, but would be surprised if anyone gets as popular as Dale Earnhardt Jr. is
By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

Sports

Wizards’ John Wall is the savior D.C. needs

DMV-area native Reese Waters has no problem anointing the NBA’s top PG
Culture

Serena Williams’ baby shower wish list

What do you get the baby who has everything? Reese Waters has a few ideas
Sports

SC6: Smith doesn’t want to hit the fast-forward button in the East

Jemele Hill doesn’t see any Eastern Conference teams emerging as a threat to the Cavaliers