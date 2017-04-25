The Six
SC6: Smith recalls Earnhardt’s contribution to NASCAR
Marty Smith sees some young drivers with potential, but would be surprised if anyone gets as popular as Dale Earnhardt Jr. is
Latest Videos
Wizards’ John Wall is the savior D.C. needs
DMV-area native Reese Waters has no problem anointing the NBA’s top PG
Serena Williams’ baby shower wish list
What do you get the baby who has everything? Reese Waters has a few ideas
SC6: Smith doesn’t want to hit the fast-forward button in the East
Jemele Hill doesn’t see any Eastern Conference teams emerging as a threat to the Cavaliers