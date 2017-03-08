The Six

SC6: Smith says Houston deserves a QB like Romo

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss whether Tony Romo has a better chance to succeed in Houston or Denver
By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Sports Center The Six Tony Romo

Latest Videos

HBCU

View from the Hilltop: Howard grabs first win at MEAC tournament

Bison beat Coppin State as they try to save injury-riddled season
Sports

SC6: Williams finds ways to fix conference tourneys

Jay Williams joins SC6 to discuss conference tournaments being considered “cash grab” games and ways NCAA can improve future tournaments
Sports

SC6: Is Kawhi now the frontrunner for MVP?

SC6’s Michael Smith strongly believes that Kawhi Leonard should be seriously considered for MVP this season