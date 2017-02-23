The Six

SC6: Stewart hasn’t experienced discrimination in WNBA

Breanna Stewart joins SC6 to weigh in on Candice Wiggins’ comments that she was discriminated against as a straight player in the WNBA
Breanna Stewart WNBA

Latest Videos

Culture

The Clubhouse: Carmelo Anthony takes a stand

A look back at summer 2016, when Melo decided to challenge himself and fellow athletes to speak up about police brutality
HBCU

View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?

Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
Sports

SC6: Smith: Paul George’s situation similar to Durant in OKC

Michael Smith likens the Pacers’ struggle with whether to trade Paul George to the Thunder’s fear of letting Kevin Durant walk for no compensation in free agency