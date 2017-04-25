The Six
SC6: Thames paying no mind to doubters of his hot start
MLB home run leader Eric Thames joins SC6 to explain how he’s found success in what he calls “an era of fallen heroes”
Latest Videos
Wizards’ John Wall is the savior D.C. needs
DMV-area native Reese Waters has no problem anointing the NBA’s top PG
Serena Williams’ baby shower wish list
What do you get the baby who has everything? Reese Waters has a few ideas
SC6: Smith doesn’t want to hit the fast-forward button in the East
Jemele Hill doesn’t see any Eastern Conference teams emerging as a threat to the Cavaliers