The Six
SC6: The Freeze joins the 6
Nigel Talton, better known to Braves fans as “The Freeze”, tells Michael Smith about the beginnings of his promotion with the team and how much of a head start he’d need to beat Usain Bolt in a race
Latest Videos
SC6: Clippers adding West a big deal?
Amin Elhassan expresses frustration with Doc Rivers’ front office abilities and says Jerry West will give the Clippers organization the vision they need for the future
SC6: Amin: ‘There’s nothing wrong with being a superteam’
After Kevin Durant made comments denying he and his Golden State teammates are a “superteam”, Amin Elhassan wants him to own it
SC6: Worthy says his ’80s Lakers would beat today’s Warriors
James Worthy says that this Golden State squad is the new prototype for dominant teams, but still believes that if given the opportunity to play the NBA champs, his 1980s Lakers would top the Warriors