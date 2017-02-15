The Six

SC6: Thompson didn’t expect a standing ovation at OKC

Klay Thompson joins Michael Smith and Jemele Hill to discuss the atmosphere in Oklahoma City over the weekend
sc6 By @sportscenter
Filed Under: Klay Thompson Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

Sports

SC6: Love’s injury gives hope to Eastern Conference

SC6’s Jemele Hill explains that with Kevin Love’s injury, there is a little hope for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Michael Smith adds LeBron James will find a way to get things done
Sports

Redskins star Vernon Davis: U.S. Curling’s honorary captain

The tight end loves the sport of curling ‘because it’s just you and the stone and the broom’
Culture

SC6: Wood Harris is on Russell Westbrook’s ‘side of the fence’

Actor and producer Wood Harris joins SC6 to explain how he feels about the ongoing situation between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook and why he is taking Westbrook’s side