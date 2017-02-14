The Six
SC6: Thunder-Warriors is an unorthodox rivalry
Smith and Hill debate whether Golden State and Oklahoma City can be considered a true rivalry despite their lopsided records this season and compare it to other sports rivalries
SC6: Love’s injury gives hope to Eastern Conference
SC6’s Jemele Hill explains that with Kevin Love’s injury, there is a little hope for the rest of the Eastern Conference. Michael Smith adds LeBron James will find a way to get things done
SC6: Thompson didn’t expect a standing ovation at OKC
Klay Thompson joins Michael Smith and Jemele Hill to discuss the atmosphere in Oklahoma City over the weekend
Redskins star Vernon Davis: U.S. Curling’s honorary captain
The tight end loves the sport of curling ‘because it’s just you and the stone and the broom’