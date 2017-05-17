The Six

SC6: Tinsley: LeBron flipped the switch in 2007 Conference finals

Justin Tinsley reminisces on SC6 about LeBron James scoring 48 points, including the Cavs’ final 25 points, in Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference finals against the Pistons

Reflections on our rookie season

The Undefeated staff members reveal why they joined the team
SC6: Is Lonzo a lock to be a Laker?

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill debate whether Lonzo Ball is a lock to become a Laker after Los Angeles secured the No. 2 selection in the NBA draft
SC6: Smith predicts Gisele will stop Brady before anybody else

Michael Smith and Jemele Hill address Gisele Bundchen’s comments concerning her husband, Tom Brady, having possible concussions throughout his career