The Six

SC6: Trade deadline dud talk is ‘big-market bias’

Michael Smith says the lack of deals at the trade deadline may upset some fans and media members, but sometimes “the best trades are the ones you don’t make”
sc6 By @sportscenter
Filed Under: NBA Sports Center The Six

Latest Videos

Culture

The Clubhouse: Carmelo Anthony takes a stand

A look back at summer 2016, when Melo decided to challenge himself and fellow athletes to speak up about police brutality
HBCU

View from the Hilltop: Can Howard rescue an ugly season?

Despite the team’s injuries and losses, coach still hopes for a tournament berth
Sports

SC6: Smith: Paul George’s situation similar to Durant in OKC

Michael Smith likens the Pacers’ struggle with whether to trade Paul George to the Thunder’s fear of letting Kevin Durant walk for no compensation in free agency