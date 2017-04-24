The Six
SC6: Was Westbrook in the right?
Michael Smith explains on SC6 why he agrees with Russell Westbrook’s way of handling a reporter’s question after the Thunder’s Game 4 loss to the Rockets
Latest Videos
SC6: Did Pedroia throw teammates under the bus?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill discuss on SC6 why they believe Dustin Pedroia did not throw his teammates under the bus for the incident with Manny Machado on Sunday
SC6: Charlamagne tha God: ‘Knicks are just trash’
Charlamagne tha God defends Colin Kaepernick and compares the Knicks to the last 20 years of the Cowboys
SC6: Hill believes Rice is reformed
Jemele Hill says Ray Rice is the first athlete trying to rehabilitate his image after a terrible act who she believes to be genuine