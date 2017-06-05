The Six
SC6: What if Warriors sweep?
Michael Smith says that if Golden State swept Cleveland, it would make up for any deficits they suffered in past series
Latest Videos
SC6: Horry would take 2000-01 Lakers over Warriors
Robert Horry joins SC6 for some NBA this or that, including choosing the best player out of Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan
SC6: Laila Ali: Not interested in a Mayweather-McGregor fight
Laila Ali thinks that Conor McGregor wouldn’t fare well in a fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. or any other boxer and even though she is not a fan of the idea, she would watch the fight if it became official
SC6: Seahawks no longer seething in Seattle?
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill do not believe the Seahawks have an undivided locker room and think the team is in denial about their personnel issues