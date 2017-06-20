The Six
SC6: Would you rather have LeBron or 76ers’ core?
Michael Smith argues that he would take the 76ers’ core – which consists of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz – over LeBron James, while Jemele Hill explains why she would take LeBron
De’Aaron Fox’s pre-draft hair routine is wildly impressive
The former Kentucky point guard wants his future team to bring him a visor to preserve his crown
SC6: Michael and Jemele love Lopez trade for Lakers
Michael Smith and Jemele Hill approve of the Lakers’ move to shed Timofey Mozgov’s contract and solidify the pick of Lonzo Ball at No. 2
SC6: Lakers’ trade about clearing cap space
Ramona Shelburne explains that the reason why the Lakers traded D’Angelo Russell and Timofey Mosgov to the Nets is to clear cap space for after the 2017-18 season