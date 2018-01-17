HBCU sports
Shaw and Morehouse make it for the first time to top 10 HBCU sports highlights
Check out the no-look dunks and devastating 3-pointers
In this week’s historically black college and university (HBCU) sports highlights, it’s all basketball. We have coast-to-coast drives to the basket, 3-pointers from deep, big blocked shots and no-look dunks from Norfolk State, Savannah State, North Carolina Central, Bowie State — and Morehouse and Shaw University, who made it to the top 10 for the first time. Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.
