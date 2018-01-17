Shaw and Morehouse make it for the first time to top 10 HBCU sports highlights

In this week’s historically black college and university (HBCU) sports highlights, it’s all basketball. We have coast-to-coast drives to the basket, 3-pointers from deep, big blocked shots and no-look dunks from Norfolk State, Savannah State, North Carolina Central, Bowie State — and Morehouse and Shaw University, who made it to the top 10 for the first time. Catch HBCU sports highlights each week from The Undefeated at #UndefeatedTop10.