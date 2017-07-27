Skating in color
Riding with black skaters in Minneapolis during X Games
We wanted to find out what was good with the skateboarding scene for black kids in Minneapolis. So we began at a local legend, Familia Headquarters Indoor Skatepark & Shop, where we met Kirian Stone, a mentor for young boarders in the Twin Cities.
He sent us to Front Street Skatepark, where the days are long and the rails even longer. We met some of the kids who came up under Stone and watched them put his teachings into practice.
Watch the video. Ride the wave.
