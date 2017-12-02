SportsCenter’s ‘Gear Up,’ Championship Week: Power 5 teams keep uniforms simple with conference titles on the line

In a special Championship Week edition of Gear Up — SportsCenter A.M.’s weekly segment previewing the best uniforms in college football — The Undefeated’s Aaron Dodson breaks down the style combinations of schools from four of the nation’s Power 5 conferences: Oklahoma, TCU, Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Clemson and Miami.

For the Big 12 title game, Oklahoma sticks to its classic crimson-and-cream combination, and TCU seeks to “Give ’Em Hell” with shiny chrome lids. In the SEC title game, the Auburn Tigers return to the same combination they wore last week in an Iron Bowl upset of No. 1 Alabama, while the Georgia Bulldogs go with red helmets, white jerseys and silver pants. As the away team in the Big Ten championship, Ohio State rocks its traditional road uniform with custom Nike LeBron Soldier 11 cleats. Against the Buckeyes, the undefeated Wisconsin Badgers channel their state motto, “Forward,” with arrows incorporated into the design of their combination. And in the ACC, Clemson breaks out its orange “championship britches,” while Miami strays from going too flashy with an all-white look.